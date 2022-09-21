Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question

sports betting
sports betting
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history. Two rival proposals on the November ballot are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies. At stake is what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. Together, both sides have raised over $400 million. A torrent of advertising has crossed TV and cable screens, much of it from the gambling companies. They’re making promises about using revenues to fix homelessness, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and other critics say is a false promise.

