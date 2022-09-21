American Airlines reveals privacy door suites
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.
The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.
American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.
The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.
Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.
American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.
