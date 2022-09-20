Washoe County School District seeks public input on future projects

Each of the forums will feature discussions such as project overviews
Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is asking for the public’s input on future projects.

The district has hired a company called CannonDesign to develop a long-term plan for prioritizing, scheduling, and implementing improvement projects at schools.

Three public forums will be had to get input about these improvements, which the district hopes will expand educational opportunities and support diverse communities.

Each of the forums will feature discussions such as project overviews, community priorities and improvement options. You are encouraged to offer your ideas and critiques.

The forums will be as scheduled:

Wednesday, Sept. 21 (virtual) -- 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.Zoom linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/86855911876?pwd=Nmlqc05CM3dGMG52WE8vWGc5d1ZSQT09

Thursday, Sept. 22 (in person, component of Superintendent’s Town Hall Meeting)6 p.m. – 7 p.m.Desert Skies Middle School7550 Donatello Dr.Sun Valley

Community Forum Series 2: Community Priorities

Wednesday, Oct. 19 (in person)11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.McKinley Arts Building Auditorium925 Riverside Dr. 

Wednesday, Oct. 19 (in person)5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Dilworth Middle School255 Prater Way

Thursday, Oct. 20 (virtual)5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Zoom Linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/86021711844?pwd=anVGbWNxc0hEZDh2M3BTelpEWjh5UT09

Community Forum Series 3: Improvement Options

Wednesday, Jan. 25 (in person)11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Location TBA 

Wednesday, Jan. 25 (in person)5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Location TBA 

Thursday, Jan. 26 (virtual)5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Zoom Linkhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/84708211536?pwd=NElTREZPMGpqRXB0eVNmMkRPNm9Ddz09

“We are committed to ensuring that students across our district have access to infrastructure that fosters a healthy learning environment,” said WCSD Chief Operations Officer Adam Searcy. “Students and teachers should not have to worry about leaky roofs and faulty HVAC systems. We have already allocated $1 billion into building and repairing schools since the 2016 ballot initiative on capital funding passed. In this next phase, we want to find opportunities to modernize our existing schools, providing similar facility resources to all students. We are looking forward to seeking public input about where we should invest our capital dollars next.”

