Washoe County reports its 17th case of monkeypox
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting its 17th case of monkeypox.
The health district says the latest case is of a man in his 40′s. No other details were provided.
WCHD says they continue to monitor the spread of the disease in the county.
Current monkeypox vaccine eligibility is as follows:
*Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox
*Notification from the Health District
*Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days
