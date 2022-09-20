Washoe County reports its 17th case of monkeypox

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting its 17th case of monkeypox.

The health district says the latest case is of a man in his 40′s. No other details were provided.

WCHD says they continue to monitor the spread of the disease in the county.

Current monkeypox vaccine eligibility is as follows:

*Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox

*Notification from the Health District

*Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

