Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
Chalia was arrested Sept. 13
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case identified

Latest News

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN leader discusses 'a winter of global discontent'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away