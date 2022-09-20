STEP2 prepares to unveil three new cottage makeovers as part of the 6th annual BAC2Gether

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly four months ago, STEP2 CEO, Mari Hutchinson, and Ryder Homes vice president, Steve Thomsen, stopped by Morning Break to kick off this year’s BAC2Gether cottage renovation project. Since then, the Builders Association Charity has worked to completely renovate three homes on STEP2′s Lighthouse Campus. Now the time has come for the grand reveal.

Hutchinson returned to Morning Break Tuesday, along with local realtor, Cassandra Di Loreto, to talk about all the work that’s been done since June and how these homes will benefit families in our community.

Three local homebuilders, Di Loreto Homes, Ryder Homes and Toll Brothers, each adopted a cottage on the STEP2 campus. They committed their time, resources, materials and subcontractors to remodel three transitional homes that were built nearly 20 years ago.

The ribbon cutting for the new cottages will take place, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the services provided by the non-profit STEP2, click here.

