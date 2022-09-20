Reward offered in theft of purse/credit card fraud

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a purse as well as credit card fraud.

An elderly woman reported her purse stolen to Sparks Police last week. The suspects then allegedly used her credit card to make purchases.

Sparks Police are also asking the public for help in identifying those suspects. Anyone with information related to the incident or suspects should call the Sparks Police Department, or remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

