New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto.

The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson City to enhance tourism in the areas.

The other $1.9 million will go towards boosting the overall growth of Boulder City’s tourism industry, including installing light-pollution reduction fixture to improve night sky viewing.

“As a state with over 80% public land, outdoor activities will always be a primary tourism asset that requires management through infrastructure,” said Brenda Scolari, Director, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. “The Adventure Centers will serve as regional activity hubs that will provide outdoor enthusiasts with safety and conservation best practices information and connection to vetted local tour guides and outfitters. The Travel Nevada team thanks the EDA for this funding opportunity and their recognition of the impact these facilities will have.”

