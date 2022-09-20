Nevada organizations launch “Solutions for Pollution” campaign

Russell Kuhlman of The Nevada Wildlife Federation headed up the panel discussion on Tuesday, September 20.
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a new strategy to deal with a long-standing issue

“We want to effect change and that is what this campaign is all about,” Russell Kuhlman of The Nevada Wildlife Federation.

The “Solutions for Pollution” campaign was launched on Tuesday. It consists of more than 150 environmental, climate, public health, environmental justice, and clean energy organizations.

The goal is to achieve president Biden’s commitment to cut climate pollution in half by 2030 and to protect our public health and environment.

“These rules have not been updated since 2012,” explained Mark Peckham of the environmental defense fund. “The Trump administration declined to update the rules at all and we are asking the Biden administration to do so.”

The environmental defense fund says 45,000 deaths in the year are attributed to this issue, with countless others dealing with asthma and other health issues.

“Asthma is asthma, whether from smoke or suit,” said Kuhlman. “We are hoping to move the needle from this campaign here.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

