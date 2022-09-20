Nevada files motion to end Yucca Mountain project

CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has filed a new legal motion to end federal plans to build a repository for nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak filed the motion before the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday.

In its filing, the state asked the commission to “resume the adjudicatory portion of the licensing procedures so that Nevada may take specific additional steps aimed at stopping the project,” it said via press release.

Along with its newest filing, the state also launched a new webpage detailing what it says are the failed policies that led to the designation of the Yucca Mountain Project, as well as the geographic flaws in the site.

Those failings, according to state attorney general Aaron Ford, are as follows:

The department’s failure to obtain necessary control over the land surrounding the proposed repository at Yucca Mountain;

The department’s inability to obtain necessary restrictions on military aircraft over the area at Yucca Mountain and;

The department’s failure to address human-caused climate change in its licensing application for the Yucca Mountain

“It is time to take the lessons learned from the Yucca Mountain experiment and chalk them up to experience,” Governor Sisolak said. “This is a fight that Nevada has battled since 1987. The past three Presidential Administrations have agreed that Yucca Mountain is unworkable. It is time for this Administration and the Department of Energy to follow through and support the case made by Nevada’s leaders, legislators, experts and legal team.”

Governor Sisolak also argued that continuing to pursue a license for the project would expend additional time and money for a project he says would only continue to fail.

A number of Nevada Representatives and Senators have also expressed their support for ending the project.

“I’ve opposed every attempt to revive the failed Yucca Mountain project, and it’s time we take this unsuitable site off the table once and for all,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I support Nevada’s efforts to end the licensing process for Yucca Mountain, and I will continue to work with all stakeholders at the federal, state, local, and Tribal levels to find a safe, workable, and consent-based alternative.”

“Nevada doesn’t use nuclear energy; we don’t produce nuclear waste; and we shouldn’t be required to store it,” said Representative Dina Titus. “The State’s motion is a step in the right direction toward putting an end to Yucca Mountain once and for all. I will continue to lead the fight in opposition to this dangerous project to force a nuclear waste dumping ground on Nevada.”

