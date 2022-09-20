Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning
CHP says a number of semis have jackknifed in the Floriston area due to the recent rainfall
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week.

The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston.

No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes in the last few days related to the recent storms in the area.

On Monday night, another jackknifed semi blocked the same lane at Floriston, with the driver suffering a broken bone in the crash. Still another diver was reported injured in a crash near the town of Farad.

At Donner Summit on Monday, a truck driver walked away with only minor injuries after driving into a ditch.

The wet roads, speed, and poor visibility all played a role in these crashes. CHP officials say drivers need to slow down and remember that this is the most significant rain storm in quite some time, meaning oils are making the roads slick.

