KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes Asian lettuce wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fall chill may be in the air. but we’re not out of summer yet. So Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin whipped up a great appetizer that’s perfect for the seasons in between seasons. Here’s the recipe for delicious Asian lettuce wraps that work well when it’s hot and when it’s cold outside.

Ingredients:

Garlic

Ginger

Onion

Peppers

Ground beef (Waygu)

Jalapeño

Lime

Avocado

Sesame oil

Hoisin sauce

Siracha sauce (optional)

Sesame seeds (optional)

Ponzu

Butter

Butter leaf lettuce

Directions:

Brown beef, strain and set aside. In sesame oil, add ginger, garlic, onion and jalapeños. (The amount is totally up to you depending on how garlicky or spicy you life your food.) Once garlic starts to brown, deglaze pan with ponzu. Stir in meat. Add hoisin sauce, butter and lime. While the meat is cooling, clean, dry, and arrange lettuce leaves on plate. Fill leaves with meat mixture Top with avocado, sesame seeds and siracha sauce. Voila!

This Saturday, Chef Chapin will be emceeing the Nevada’s Recovery and Prevention (NRAP) 5K Run/Walk at Idlewild Park. Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The celebration R5K promotes community health and wellness, celebrates individuals in recovery and reduces the stigma often associated with the disease of addiction. The event also provides participants the opportunity to walk/run in honor of someone they know touched by this disease. Click here for more information.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

