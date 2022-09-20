Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl

Court documents show that Munoz distributed at least 80 grams of fentanyl from July to November 2020 in exchange for over $10,000
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl.

36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, with each conviction carrying a minimum of five years in prison.

Court documents show that Munoz distributed at least 80 grams of fentanyl from July to November 2020 in exchange for over $10,000. He distributed the pills out of Stay Faded Barbershop in Sparks.

The case was investigated by the DEA, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, U.S. Marshals, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Regional Narcotics Unit.

