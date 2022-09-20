“Hairspray” cast member, Nick Cortazzo, excited to bring the classic Broadway show to the Pioneer Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for toe-tapping fun when the Tony-award winning musical, Hairspray, comes to Reno!

You won’t be able to stop the beat when Tracy Turnblad makes her mark on the Corny Collins show. From upbeat songs like “Good Morning, Baltimore” and “Welcome to the 60s,” to love songs like “It Takes Two” and “I Can Hear the Bells” to Motormouth’s powerful ballad on racial injustice, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” this musical touches on important subjects like race, inclusion and self-love.

To get fans excited for the Hairspray’s stop in Reno, Nick Cortazzo (Link Larkin), spoke to Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about what it’s like bringing this show to audiences across the country. He shares his favorite songs, his journey as an understudy to lead with the show, to his struggles finding sleep and rest after ending the show on such a high note every night. His advice? Be prepared to stay up late the night you see the show because you’ll be too excited to sleep!

Tickets are still available for Hairspray at the Pioneer Center Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.