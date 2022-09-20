Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car

The 20-year-old woman suspected in a road rage incident sustained serious bodily injuries. (KUSA, NORTHERN NEWS NET (CNN LICENSED), BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (AP) - A 20-year-old road rage suspect was seriously injured when the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, remained hospitalized Monday with serious bodily injuries sustained in the crash. She is expected to survive.

The CBI says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton on Friday evening. Rios-Gonzalez was the suspect in the incident.

A Platteville police officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez’s car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing. She was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.

The Platteville police chief said Monday the officer who stopped Rios-Gonzalez was put on administrative leave, KUSA reports.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The CBI is looking into the woman’s injury while she was in police custody.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

