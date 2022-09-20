Central Lyon Fire District reminds Northern Nevada of fire safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even with this rainy weather, fire season is active and still around us. Central Lyon Fire has some reminders for our Northern Nevada community.

CLF shared we have fine fuels that can be ready to burn quickly. Vegetation like cheatgrass or anything dead should be removed from around your home.

Now is the time to double-check your gutters are cleared. Any dead trees and bushes should also be removed so you have the proper defensible space.

In the worst-case scenario make sure you have a go-bag organized. Fill the bag with documents, medications, and any other important possessions.

Chief Rich Harvey of the Central Lyon Fire District shared the importance of preparedness,

“A wildland fire can occur anytime. Some of our biggest most destructive fires like the Caughlin Ranch Fire or the Washoe Drive Fire, those were November and December fires even in January we can have them. It’s been a long summer, keep it up this rain is just a lull in events and when it picks back up and keep doing the things you’ve been doing to keep us all fire safe,” Chief Harvey said.

Once our grasses and vegetation dry they become a fire risk once again. Having 30 to 50 feet of defensible space can help lower the chance of a fire getting to your home or aid fire crews in the case of an emergency.

Our community can text “CLF " to 22828 to get a checklist of items for families and businesses to stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.