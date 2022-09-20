Apple device used to track stolen vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.

