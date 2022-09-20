Apple device used to track stolen vehicle

Reno Police investigate a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Sutro Street on Sept. 20, 2022.
Reno Police investigate a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Sutro Street on Sept. 20, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.

