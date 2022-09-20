Aces celebrate first postseason berth since 2017

Reno clinches PCL West Division after Las Vegas loses; team holds nine game lead
Reno clinches PCL West Division after Las Vegas loses; team holds nine game lead(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bottles have been popped at Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno Aces are postseason bound for the fifth time in team history. The club didn’t win their series finale against Sacramento - losing to the River Cats 7-4 - but a Las Vegas loss and a nine game lead in the West Division gives Reno the crown.

Clinching an opportunity to compete for the team’s first national championship since 2012 is just another chapter in a memorable season.

“We’ve had a good team all year,” said manager Gil Velazquez. “We have good players. They root for each other. They play for each other. I would say that’s another big piece of the winning culture that’s been created here.”

An overall record of 77-62 puts the Aces third in the overall Pacific Coast League standings. El Paso and Oklahoma City still have to duke it out out east.

One challenge this season for Velazquez is getting players to remain focused on the task at hand, and not looking ahead to a potential call-up.

“The more they’re present, the more they’re focused on playing baseball here and letting that take care of itself usually things fall in your place if you’re playing well.”

Finding a balance between talent development and winning games is something else Velazquez has to manage. The Aces have done both with a division in hand and multiple stars called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Development happens all the way up until the umpire says ‘play ball!’ Once the umpire says ‘play ball’ you’re trying to win a ballgame. That’s the mindset you want to give these guys. I’m a believer that when a player plays to win baseball games you get the most out of them.”

The Aces will have October baseball, but until then the club still has nine regular season games left.

The next series starts in Vegas on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Aces Clinch PCL West Division Crown; Fall in Series Finale to River Cats 7-4
Reno Cruises to 8-4 Victory Over Sacramento
Aces, River Cats Series, Returns to Reno on Sunday
Teams trying to play postponed games Monday
Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12