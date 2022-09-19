WCHD rescinds air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week.

The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.

There are now no smoke-related warnings or advisories in Washoe County. They say the recent rain decreased the behavior of the Mosquito Fire, contributing to better air quality.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.