WCHD rescinds air quality emergency

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week.

The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.

There are now no smoke-related warnings or advisories in Washoe County. They say the recent rain decreased the behavior of the Mosquito Fire, contributing to better air quality.

