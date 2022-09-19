Sparks location among 56 store closures announced by Bed Bath & Beyond

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks location is among 56 store closures announced by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The store at 195 Los Altos Pkwy. was included on a list released Thursday.

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales. It also faced challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of stores and supply-chain issues, the Associated Press reported.

As of May, it operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The retailer had about 32,000 employees in February.

