Some poll workers still needed in Washoe County for general election

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before poll workers are given the seal of approval here in Washoe County, they need to undergo training.

“We have pretty extensive on-line training and then yes there is in-person training,” says Jamie Rodrigues, Washoe County Interim Registrar of Voters. They are all required to attend to make sure they understand, you know they will turn on the primes make sure they work. Go through some trouble shooting,” she says.

Fortunately Rodriguez says a majority of poll workers who participated in the primary election, have all said they would work early voting and the general election for the midterms. That doesn’t mean she’s satisfied with the numbers, however.

More and larger voting locations as well as on-call positions all point to more poll workers. And early voting begins October 22.

“There are definitely some spots still open we have about 15-more day sites than we had in the primary. So, we need an increase in people,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she understands these days potential poll workers are concerned about safety.

While she says thus far there have been no major incidents of threats or otherwise, the training includes procedures workers should follow if something should occur.

“We can’t share all of our security plans, because then it defeats the purpose, say Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says such security procedures are always changing and she suspect new protocols in place for the presidential race in 2024. They will be based on best practices from around the country.

The county will then choose to implement them.

https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/get-involved/election_workers/index.php

