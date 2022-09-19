Some poll workers still needed in Washoe County for general election

Ballot box at a voting location in Washoe County.
Ballot box at a voting location in Washoe County.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before poll workers are given the seal of approval here in Washoe County, they need to undergo training.

“We have pretty extensive on-line training and then yes there is in-person training,” says Jamie Rodrigues, Washoe County Interim Registrar of Voters. They are all required to attend to make sure they understand, you know they will turn on the primes make sure they work. Go through some trouble shooting,” she says.

Fortunately Rodriguez says a majority of poll workers who participated in the primary election, have all said they would work early voting and the general election for the midterms. That doesn’t mean she’s satisfied with the numbers, however.

More and larger voting locations as well as on-call positions all point to more poll workers. And early voting begins October 22.

“There are definitely some spots still open we have about 15-more day sites than we had in the primary. So, we need an increase in people,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she understands these days potential poll workers are concerned about safety.

While she says thus far there have been no major incidents of threats or otherwise, the training includes procedures workers should follow if something should occur.

“We can’t share all of our security plans, because then it defeats the purpose, say Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says such security procedures are always changing and she suspect new protocols in place for the presidential race in 2024. They will be based on best practices from around the country.

The county will then choose to implement them.

https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/get-involved/election_workers/index.php

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
One killed in crash at Reno Air Races
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Organizers set up for this weekend's Fall Rally outside of the Sands Regency
Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Washoe County Health District logo
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
Small Business Administration
Small Business Administration grants Nevada $500,000
Stacia Deutsch
One-on-one with Stacia Deutsch, author of new children’s book “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia City”