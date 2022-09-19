Small Business Administration grants Nevada $500,000

The grant given is the largest amount to date in the history of the program
Small Business Administration
Small Business Administration(kfyr)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada has received a $500,000 grant from the Small Business Administration.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development was awarded the grant through an application process in which $20 million was given to state international trade agencies.

“GOED (Governor’s Office of Economic Development) assists Nevada small businesses in capitalizing on tremendous international economic opportunities and unlocking prospects by connecting the State with the world,” said Dijana Mitrovic, GOED International Business Development Coordinator. “STEP (State Trade Expansion Program) literally unlocks the world for these small businesses as it provides them with the opportunity to sell their services and products to 191 countries. As half of these companies are in underserved communities, this program assists in opening doors that otherwise wouldn’t have been open.”

The grant given is the largest amount to date in the history of the program. It has provided more than $215 million nationwide, and provides access to capital, markets, and buyers.

