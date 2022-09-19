Rains close Northwest Reno library

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall.

Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.

You can still pick up and drop off books at a designated spot outside the library on Robb Drive, but the building itself will be closed for around another day or two while repairs are being done.

