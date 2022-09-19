Rains close Northwest Reno library

A leak in the roof caused hundreds of books at Northwest Reno Library will force its closure...
A leak in the roof caused hundreds of books at Northwest Reno Library will force its closure for the next couple of days.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall.

Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.

You can still pick up and drop off books at a designated spot outside the library on Robb Drive, but the building itself will be closed for around another day or two while repairs are being done.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
Ballot box at a voting location in Washoe County.
Some poll workers still needed in Washoe County for general election
Organizers set up for this weekend's Fall Rally outside of the Sands Regency
Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Washoe County Health District logo
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency