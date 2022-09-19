Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the hotels and casinos of downtown Reno, it’s one of the biggest draws of the year

“We expect between 10 and 20 thousand,” said the event’s director, who asked to be identified only as “Coach” for legal reasons.

The 2022 Street Vibrations fall rally is set for this coming weekend, and organizers will be spending the next several days setting up for it, with headquarters now located on the south side of the Sands Regency.

The free event is open to all makes and models of motorcycles, but when asked how many of them will be Harley Davidsons, Coach said about 70%.

In addition to all the motorcycles, the event is also known for its music - with tribute bands to AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Hank Williams Jr. set to perform throughout the course of the week.

There will be slow bike races, full throttle experience, tattoo & beard competitions, and 2 poker runs.

The Denver Choppers will also be highlight for many.

The rally officially kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday afternoon.

