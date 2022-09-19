One-on-one with Stacia Deutsch, author of new children’s book “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia City”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experience the spooky streets of Virginia City, Nevada through Stacia Deutsch’s children’s book of ghost stories, The Ghostly Tales of Virginia City.

Virginia City is believed to be one of the most haunted places in America. And that’s what first drew the attention of author, Stacia Deutsch. As a lover of ghost stories and of history, she enjoyed condensing the work of Haunted Virginia City by Janice Oberding into an easily accessible book of short stories for kids.

Deutsch chatted with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about how this book came to be and her favorite stories from the collection.

The conversation eventually segued into a discussion about reading and writing and before either realized it, nearly 20 minutes had gone by! We couldn’t air the full interview on Morning Break, but if you would like to hear more from their conversation, watch the video below. The date of the interview was Aug. 26.

