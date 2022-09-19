Nevada Dems call for audit of Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Assembly Democrats have submitted a bill calling for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District.

The audit would be for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, and comes following 2019 legislation updating Nevada’s decades old funding formula.

In a statement, the assembly said the audit was being called to ensure efficacy and transparency in school district funding.

“Financial transparency and accountability is key to ensuring confidence in CCSD. I requested this bill because my constituents routinely ask me about this issue. This request for a legislative audit will allow the Legislature to more proactively engage with CCSD to fully answer these questions to the satisfaction of parents, students, teachers, and staff impacted by these decisions. We look forward to working collaboratively with CCSD leadership on the audit,” said Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Ways & Means.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.