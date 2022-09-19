Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains the impact Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis can have on your brain and body

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hashimoto’s disease is a kind of autoimmune thyroiditis. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, never feeling rested, muscle aches, joint pain, hair thinning and more. However, most doctors’ initial tests come back “normal,” even though the number of Hashimoto’s diagnoses is growing. In fact, 1 in 3 women have Hashimoto’s, but it often goes undiagnosed for a long time.

During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health walked us through what Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis is, the potentional causes - including COVID-19, and how you can help alleviate your symptoms at home and by visiting Gates Brain Health.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

