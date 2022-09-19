Mark your calendars for Saturday’s fashion show and shopping event at RED Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to come shop and support local boutiques and businesses at Copper Pointe Studios’ first ever fashion show and shopping event. The Reno Experience District (RED Reno) is the perfect setting for fun, fashion and food. Plus, it’s free!

Copper Pointe Studios mother-daughter co-owners, Ericka and Bailey McGowan, and Jessica Lopez from RED Reno, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to this premiere event.

Not only will there be great shopping vendors like Avenue 22, Sierra Peak Sierra Belle Boutique and Shop Raices, there will also be braid and tinsel hair bar by Ava Marsh Hair and tons of food and beverage trucks (like Mr. Margarita and Silver Rush Grill). RED will also be giving property tours of the beautiful residences & amenities.

It all gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-8:30 p.m. at Reno Experience District (2072 Experience Avenue). The fashion show starts at 6:00 p.m. Parking is located behind Century Theater. The first 50 guests will receive a RED tote bag with freebies from our vendors!

Please email copperpointestudios@gmail.com if you’re a vendor interested in attending this event.

For more information about Copper Pointe Studios, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.