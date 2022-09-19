Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19.

He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff.

He held a variety of positions until leaving in 2006 to serve as the County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Page was the fourth county manager to serve in Lyon County.

