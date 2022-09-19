Girls in Aviation Day 2022 is the perfect place to introduce young women to careers in the skies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Women in Aviation is a national organization that celebrates the contributions women have made in this career field and works to expand education to girls in the hopes that they too will grow up and fly.

Saturday, Sept. 24, chapters of Women in Aviation across the country will host their own Girls in Aviation Day 2022.

Jennifer Fonda, owner of Great Basin Aviation and president of the Sierra Battle Born chapter of Women in Aviation, stopped by Morning Break to share what’s happening at this event on Saturday. There will be a variety of speakers, exhibits and hands-on experiences to promote different career paths and recreational pursuits within aviation.

The event is geared toward girls between the ages of 5-18. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by women pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and more.

Click here to pre-register or e-mail info@sierrabattleborn.com. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Atlantic Aviation.

