Girls in Aviation Day 2022 is the perfect place to introduce young women to careers in the skies

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Women in Aviation is a national organization that celebrates the contributions women have made in this career field and works to expand education to girls in the hopes that they too will grow up and fly.

Saturday, Sept. 24, chapters of Women in Aviation across the country will host their own Girls in Aviation Day 2022.

Jennifer Fonda, owner of Great Basin Aviation and president of the Sierra Battle Born chapter of Women in Aviation, stopped by Morning Break to share what’s happening at this event on Saturday. There will be a variety of speakers, exhibits and hands-on experiences to promote different career paths and recreational pursuits within aviation.

The event is geared toward girls between the ages of 5-18. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by women pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and more.

Click here to pre-register or e-mail info@sierrabattleborn.com. The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Atlantic Aviation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
One killed in crash at Reno Air Races
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Small Business Administration
Small Business Administration grants Nevada $500,000
Stacia Deutsch
One-on-one with Stacia Deutsch, author of new children’s book “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia City”
Stacia Deutsch
Stacia Deutsch Unedited Interview
Copper Pointe Studios Fashion Show Preview
Mark your calendars for Saturday’s fashion show and shopping event at RED Reno