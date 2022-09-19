Average gas price in Nevada rises again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy.

The continuing rise comes as gas prices nationwide are continuing to decline, falling nearly four cents in that same time span.

In Nevada, the current gas prices are nearly a dollar on average more expensive than they were a year ago. The average gas price in the Silver State on Sept. 19 2021 was $3.93 a gallon.

“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline,” said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan on the national gas prices.

“However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.