Aces Clinch PCL West Division Crown, Fall in Series Finale to River Cats 7-4

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (77-62) claimed the 2022 Pacific Coast League West Division Crown and earned its first post-season birth since 2017 following a 7-4 series finale defeat to the Sacramento River Cats (62-77) Sunday afternoon in front of 6,356 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno cemented its ticket to the post-season by seizing the franchise’s fifth division title thanks in part to a 19-9 Las Vegas Aviators loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The Aces will face the winner of the PCL East Division on Friday, September 30th, at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the first pitch set for 7:05 PM PST.

Seth Beer registered a three-hit performance, including lining one of the team’s five doubles on the day in the eighth inning that drove home a run and he would score later in the frame on Dominic Canzone’s two-base knock. Jose Herrera and Camden Duzenack added multi-hit games in the loss.

Brandon Pfaadt (L, 4-1) suffered a tough-luck loss after the right-hander allowed two earned runs on nine hits, and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings on the mound.

Aces Notables:

Seth Beer: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Jose Herrera: 2-for-4, RBI.

Camden Duzenack: 2-for-4, 2B, R.

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, 1 2B, extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Sean Poppen; 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.

The Aces hit the road to take on their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a six-game road series starting Tuesday, September 20 at 7:05 p.m. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 22 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the rest of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

