Three separate lightning delays leads to ugly performance as Nevada Football falls to Iowa 27-0

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Nevada Athletics) -

Postgame Notes

Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Iowa City, Iowa - Kinnick Stadium

• Nevada (2-2) fell, 27-0, at Iowa Saturday night.

• Saturday night’s game had three delays due to lightning ...play was halted with 10:02 remaining in the third quarter, and play was delayed for one hour, 26 minutes ... play resumed, and was halted again with 5:32 remaining in the third, this delay lasting one hour, 51 minutes ... the third delay began with 4:21 left in the third quarter, and lasted 48 minutes.

• Each of Nevada’s two road contests this season have had an in-game lightning delay ... Aug. 27′s opener at New Mexico State had a lightning delay of 35 minutes.

• Nevada finished the game with 151 total yards (69 rush, 82 pass) and 10 first downs, its lowest output in each category this season.

• Saturday night was Nevada’s first game this season without a takeaway.

• Kicker Brandon Talton missed his first field goal attempt of the season ... his 57-yard attempt had enough leg but went wide right.

• Punter Matt Freem recorded a 66-yard punt in the second quarter ... it was his second punt of 60-plus yards this season.

• Freem punted 10 times in the contest, averaging 44.6 yards ... Freem’s 10 punts are tied for the third most in a single game by a Nevada punter.

