Reno Cruises to 8-4 Victory Over Sacramento

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Leandro Cedeno’s first Triple-A home run led the Reno Aces (77-61) offense to an 8-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (61-77) Saturday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.

Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to Sacramento.

Cedeno enjoyed his second-straight multi-hit performance as he crushed a two-run shot over the center-field wall for Reno’s first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jake Hager extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run single up the middle, which capped a three-run fifth inning for the Aces.

Tyler Holton (4-0) earned the Aces’ win out of the bullpen as the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings, limiting the River Cats to one hit with four strikeouts.

Sunday’s game will return to Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 1:05 PM PST.

Aces Notables:

  • Leandro Cedeno: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R.
  • Jake Hager: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, and extended hitting streak to eight games.
  • Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, 2 R, and extended hitting streak to seven games.
  • Edwin Uceta: (N/D), 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R/4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K’s.

