One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington and hit a roundabout and rolled over. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time, but no information has been released about the status of the second person.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Reno Police Traffic Office at (775) 334-2141. You can also call or text Secret Witness anonymously at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.