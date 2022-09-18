One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash

Reno Police Department
Reno Police Department(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington and hit a roundabout and rolled over. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time, but no information has been released about the status of the second person.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Reno Police Traffic Office at (775) 334-2141. You can also call or text Secret Witness anonymously at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
James Blueberg, left, and Michael Thomas Baxter
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Joette Marie Smith
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

Latest News

Cell Phone Waiting Lot on National Guard Way roughly 4-minutes from the airport
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use
Officials say the construction will cost more than $4 million
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
NDOT activated a new traffic signal at Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive on August 15, 2022.
Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal
Starting on August 8, the on-ramp will be closed 24-7 as crews install landscape monuments and...
Second Street on-ramp to close temporarily on Monday