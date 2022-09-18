Mosquito fire now 34% contained, grows to nearly 75,000 acres

Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off...
Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Mosquito fire is 34% contained, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning. The wildfire burning near Foresthill has now burned 74,748 acres. 13 structures have been damaged and 78 destroyed since the fire started Sept. 6.

Crews on the fire lines are expected to get help from the weather Sunday, with rain showers expected to move into the region.

Firefighters have been focusing efforts on the southern and western flanks of the fire, where the threat to homes is greatest. On the northern flank crews are working to hold control lines at Deadwood Road. Crews successfully continued firing operations overnight along Interbay Road.

