Aces, River Cats Series, Returns to Reno on Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Sunday’s contest will be played at Greater Nevada Field after the postponement and movement of the first five games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality around Reno.

Sunday’s game will have gates open to the public at 12:05 PM PST and the first pitch set for 1:05 PM PST.

Fans will be able to enjoy a Reno Aces Pint Glass giveaway in addition to the Family Sunday presented by Washoe Health District and 106.9 MORE-FM festivities that include $1 hot dogs.

The game will be open to the public, and fans can enjoy the digital radio broadcast, which will be available via RenoAces.com.

Ticket holders for the games that were moved from Tuesday, September 13th through Saturday, September 17th, will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates. For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/inclement-weather-policy.

The Aces will complete their 2022 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field beginning on Monday, September 26, as they play the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a three-game series. Tickets for the final homestand are available via RenoAces.com or by texting “TIXX” to 21003.

