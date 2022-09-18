14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding.

Five officers made 71 traffic stops during the enforcement operation. It was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

