Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday.

The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.

If businesses asked for identification, the volunteer provided it, police said.

These businesses checked identification:

Jacksons Food Store – 600 N. Wells Ave.

Golden Gate Gas – 1445 E. 6th St.

Wrightway Market – 330 Evans Ave.

Nahar Food and Discount Liquor – 600 S. Virginia St.

Citi Mart - 1000 S. Virginia St.

DJ Liquor - 229 W. 2nd St.

Silver Spur Liquor - 221 N. Virginia St.

Sierra Tap House – 253 W. 1st St.

Playfield 76 – 150 N. Arlington Ave.

Reno Axe Bar – 100 North Sierra St.

RedRock Bar – 241 S. Sierra St.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted the operation in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.