Suspects sought in Lassen County home burglary

DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the people involved in a home burglary in Doyle, Calif., on Friday.

The resident saw the theft on a doorbell security camera and provided photos of the incident to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Items stolen include guns.

The suspects left in a green two-door pickup truck stolen earlier from a home in the Herlong area, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy saw the truck turning onto Laver Crossing in Doyle from a dirt road. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued at speeds of more than 80 mph in the Doyle Loop area.

The pursuit ended at the Nevada border.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their location are asked to call the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at 530-257-6121.

