Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the Sports Caravan that wasn’t.

Friday’s high school football slate saw changes all over the place because of smoke from area wildfires.

Many games were moved to an earlier time only to be postponed.

Teams going through postponements are hoping to reschedule for Monday night.

One game did happen as a pocket of blue sky found its way over the Spanish Springs High School football field.

The Cougars hosted the McQueen Lancers with the home team winning 33-12.

