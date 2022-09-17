Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12

9-16-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:24 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the Sports Caravan that wasn’t.

Friday’s high school football slate saw changes all over the place because of smoke from area wildfires.

Many games were moved to an earlier time only to be postponed.

Teams going through postponements are hoping to reschedule for Monday night.

One game did happen as a pocket of blue sky found its way over the Spanish Springs High School football field.

The Cougars hosted the McQueen Lancers with the home team winning 33-12.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Chalia was arrested Sept. 13
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case identified

Latest News

Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take...
Northern Nevada smoke, Spanish Springs hosting McQueen football
Big stage awaits as Nevada visits Iowa
Big stage awaits as Nevada visits Iowa
Saturday’s Aces, River Cats game relocated to Sacramento
Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento