Motorcycle safety operation leads to 3 arrests, 3 towed motorcycles

By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle safety operation on Friday led to three arrests and three towed motorcycles, the Reno Police Department said Saturday.

The arrests were for driving under the influence.

The six officers who conducted the safety operation also gave out 18 citations and two warnings, police said.

The operation was in high-traffic areas and focused on aggressive and hazardous driving.

Nevada law requires drivers to wear Department of Transportation-approved helmets and have a motorcycle driver’s license. Police also automobile drivers to look twice before turning and to share the road.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the operation.

