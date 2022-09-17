Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail.

Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.

Authorities recovered the van in Elko. On Sept. 13, 2022, Cochran allegedly stole a quad all-terrain vehicle and drove it to an Elko home where he committed a home invasion robbery, OSP said. He stole a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup at that home.

On Sept. 14, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the Dodge, but it eluded deputies and drove into Oregon. The Dodge also elude law enforcement in Lake County, Ore. A 50-officer dragnet that included helicopters from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol unsuccessfully searched for the truck and Cochran.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 15, he was taken into custody at the Fermont National Forest east of Lakeview, Ore. He had a stolen handgun when he was arrested and the stolen truck was about 6 miles away, OSP said.

