Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area

FORESTHILL,Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night.

The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada.

Thursday afternoon humidity was 5 percent higher than Wednesday while temperatures were 2 degrees to 5 degrees cooler, the Forest Service reported.

Heavy smoke also helps reduce fire activity, the Forest Service said.

By the weekend there is a chance of rain but also stronger winds, the Forest Service said.

The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 about 4 miles east of Foresthill, Calif. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are 3,873 personnel on the fire.

The Forest Service reports 70 structures destroyed, 10 damaged and 9,236 threatened. So far, 11,277 people have been evacuated.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.