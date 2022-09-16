Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area

Caption
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTHILL,Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night.

The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada.

Thursday afternoon humidity was 5 percent higher than Wednesday while temperatures were 2 degrees to 5 degrees cooler, the Forest Service reported.

Heavy smoke also helps reduce fire activity, the Forest Service said.

By the weekend there is a chance of rain but also stronger winds, the Forest Service said.

The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 about 4 miles east of Foresthill, Calif. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are 3,873 personnel on the fire.

The Forest Service reports 70 structures destroyed, 10 damaged and 9,236 threatened. So far, 11,277 people have been evacuated.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster

Latest News

Tudor Chirila Jr
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
The Sparks Police Department released this security camera photo of suspects who allegedly used...
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
Battle, Axe & Tracks
Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather