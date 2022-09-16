Washoe Valley resident writes memoir about the 10 biggest lessons he’s learned in life

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don Kuhl is the author of the new book, Changing with Aging: Little Stories, Big Lessons that was just published Sept. 6. In the book, Kuhl shares 10 big lessons he has learned through a lifetime of love, courage, and misadventures.

He stopped by Morning Break to share his unique perspective on gratitude, taking risks, appreciating the ordinary, and remaining open to all possibilities. He gives readers a glimpse of living life to its fullest at every age.

Kuhl’s book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and in some local bookstores.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Chalia was arrested Sept. 13
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case identified

Latest News

Movie Minute - September 16, 2022
Movie Minute: Viola Davis’s new movie “The Woman King” expected to rule the box office
Rosen and Hirono both sent the letter to the DHS
Senator Jacky Rosen among those requesting info on welfare professionals at southern border
Bird flu (Preston Keres/USDA)
Avian flu found in Nevada wild bird population
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Sparks school given Blue Ribbon School designation