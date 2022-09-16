Washoe Valley resident writes memoir about the 10 biggest lessons he’s learned in life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Don Kuhl is the author of the new book, Changing with Aging: Little Stories, Big Lessons that was just published Sept. 6. In the book, Kuhl shares 10 big lessons he has learned through a lifetime of love, courage, and misadventures.

He stopped by Morning Break to share his unique perspective on gratitude, taking risks, appreciating the ordinary, and remaining open to all possibilities. He gives readers a glimpse of living life to its fullest at every age.

Kuhl’s book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and in some local bookstores.

