Sparks school given Blue Ribbon School designation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An elementary school in Sparks is one of two Nevada schools being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Florence Drake Elementary School joins Linda Rankin Givens Elementary in Las Vegas in receiving the honor.

The recommendation, given by U.S. Secretary of Education Miquel Cardona, is based on school’s academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Nearly 300 schools around the country were also given the designation.

One of two of the following categories are considered:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

