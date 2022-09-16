Sparks school given Blue Ribbon School designation

Nearly 300 schools around the country were also given the designation
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program(U.S. Department of Education)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An elementary school in Sparks is one of two Nevada schools being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Florence Drake Elementary School joins Linda Rankin Givens Elementary in Las Vegas in receiving the honor.

The recommendation, given by U.S. Secretary of Education Miquel Cardona, is based on school’s academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Nearly 300 schools around the country were also given the designation.

One of two of the following categories are considered:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
Chalia was arrested Sept. 13
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case identified

Latest News

Great Race to End Teen Suicide
Great Race to End Teen Suicide
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Barktoberfest set to return
Barktoberfest set to return
Reno couple highlights Latino culture through Art
Hispanic Heritage Month: Reno couple brings Latino art to the forefront