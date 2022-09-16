Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases.

Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.

Police did not release a time frame for the theft or for the fraudulent purchases and also did not release a location for the purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://wwwsecretwitness.com.

