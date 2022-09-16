Senator Jacky Rosen among those requesting info on welfare professionals at southern border

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen and Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono sent a letter to Homeland Security requesting information about child welfare professionals at the southern U.S. border.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the pair requested information on the status of the hiring and deployment of state-licensed child welfare professionals at border facilities.

More than $14 million has been set aside for these professionals by Congress.

“Migrant children arriving at the southwest border have frequently endured severe harm and trauma, coupled with unique vulnerabilities stemming from their age, developmental stage, and communication and comprehension capacity,” wrote the senators. “As you know, as part of the FY 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act Congress provided $14.55 million to the DHS Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to hire state-licensed child welfare professionals to provide services at facilities along the southwest border in coordination with CBP.”

“We respectfully request that you update us regularly on your progress in fulfilling Congress’s intended use of these appropriated funds, and we stand ready to work with you in implementing this important initiative,” the senators continued.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

