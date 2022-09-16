Saturday’s Aces, River Cats game relocated to Sacramento

The contest will be closed to the public, but a digital radio broadcast is available at RenoAces.com
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday’s game between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats has been moved to Sacramento due to poor air quality.

The game will now be played at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch set for noon.

The contest will be closed to the public, but a digital radio broadcast is available at RenoAces.com. The series finale between the two is still scheduled to take place in Reno on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

If you are a ticket holder for this game, as well as the game that was moved on Sept. 13, you will receive a voucher with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 season or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates.

