‘Rank Voting’: In Alaska it worked

By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the first major contest to put Alaska’s new “Rank Voting” system to the test.

An unexpected death in that state’s only congressional seat eventually meant three candidates would compete for the post. Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.

The ballots had the candidates name listed with a ranking bubble adjacent to those names. Voters were asked to rank their choices from first to third.

Peltola received the most first place vote with a little more than 40% of the vote. She was followed by Palin with 31.2% of the vote.

In ranked voting if a candidate doesn’t receive 50% of the vote, the last place finisher, in this case Nick Begich, was eliminated. And the ballots are counted again.

In the second round, ballots where Begich was the first choice, second choice votes on that same ballot would either go to Peltola or Palin.

While Palin got more votes in the second round, Peltola received enough second-place votes to receive 51.5% of the vote.

“The consensus was that this worked exactly how it was intended to work. It was a successful process,” says Kimi Cole a ranked voting advocate. Cole says there are strategies to campaigning in a “Rank Voting” system.

“Nobody understood the convoluted complicated voter suppression agenda that it is,” said Sarah Palin describing the new voting system in her state

Perhaps because she didn’t understand it, it cost her the election.

She told voters to only vote for her as the first choice on the ballot, and leave the rest blank. Voters can cast their ballot that way in ranked voting, but if a second or third round is needed, it can cost the candidate.

“Now everybody has a bit of experience under their belt to see here was our strategy before, this is what the result were,” says Cole. “Do we want to modify our strategy going into this? So yes, they will have a record now of experience,” she says.

The three will be up for Alaska’s Congressional Seat again in November. And “Rank Voting” will decide who will serve for two years.

Cole says she advocates for the system as voters’ preferences are always taken into count round after round provided they rank their choice of candidates on the ballot.

Depending upon the number of candidates vying for an office, the voting rounds continue until two candidates remain, and one has reached the 50% mark.

In early October we’ll go deeper into Question 3 which appears on the November Ballot here in Nevada. It asks voters if they want to elect candidates through “Rank Voting”.

